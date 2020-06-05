Shenandoah County Library starting a phased reopening

The Shenandoah County Library will be starting in-person services again on Monday, June 8.

Like other libraries around the state, they have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for months. But now, libraries around the valley are beginning to steadily open some of their services back up.

The Shenandoah County Library has launched a full phased reopening plan that you can find in detail here.

But here's a rundown of what their first phase of reopening – under Phase 2 of the 'Forward Virginia' plan from the governor – will look like:

• The Edinburg Library will be open on Mondays from 12-5 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-8 p.m.

• They will only be checking out arrived holds during those times.

• Please place holds on materials online or by phone (540-984-8200).

• Library Staff are available by phone between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

• All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours; There may be significant delays in ability to fill hold requests.

• Overdue fines will not accrue during Phase 1. Please be mindful that others may be waiting for for items that you have checked out.

• Masks are required when you enter the library building.

• Enhanced cleaning procedures will be put in place for high-touch surfaces in our publicly available spaces.

• They cannot provide access to computers, shelving areas, or restrooms during Phase 1.

• Community Libraries will remain closed during Phase 1.

"Thank you for your patience during the time we have had to close our buildings to the public. Don't forget that we are always open online and continue to add new content weekly. We look forward to seeing you!" said Sandy Whitesides, Library Director.

The library is also encouraging people to participate in their Online Summer Reading Clubs.