Shenandoah County Public Schools addressing mental health

A program addressing mental health for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade is coming to all Shenandoah County Schools.

Last year, Shenandoah County Public Schools received full accreditation for the first time in years.

SCPS Superintendent Mark Johnston said the initiative will address students' mental health head-on. The county has hired teaching aids and counselors to specialize in mental health and creative alternative programs for those that require them.

Johnston said it's crucial for schools to recognize that mental illness is a serious problem.

"Often times that gets exhibited as a behavior that's not usual," Johnston said. "It may get exhibited as an outburst but it's really kids trying to understand, how to express themselves and how to deal with and how to get past that so that does not become an obstacle in their life, in pursuit of their dreams and pursuit of their happiness."

