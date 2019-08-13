Shenandoah County Public Schools expect accreditation

For the second year in a row, school officials in Shenandoah County expect the entire division to be fully accredited based on analysis of test scores.

The accreditation standards measure overall achievement in english, math and science, as well as student growth in reading and math.

Dr. Mark Johnston, the superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools, said the accreditation process has changed.

"It has become much more complex because now it's not just the performance of all students, it's the performance of different groups of students compared to one another. That has added a level of complexity to the whole situation," said Johnston.

Johnston said all three high schools exceeded the state benchmark in english, math and science.

The county also continues to maintain above a 96% graduation rate. Along with the revised accreditation standards, Virginia adopted new graduation requirements for students who entered ninth grade during the 2018-2019 school year.

These requirements reduce the number of verified credits necessary to graduate for this cohort of students.