Shenandoah County Public Schools partners up to create child-care program

Shenandoah County Public Schools and Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation have teamed up to create a new child-care program for parents who may be essential employees.

Melissa Lindamood Foltz, site director for parks and rec, said the two groups realized how hard finding care can be while many still have to go to work.

So they decided to create a program that would take kids at Ashby Lee Elementary, W.W. Robinson Elementary, and Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Each school will use two classrooms with nine students in each. Lindamood Foltz said the program will still comply with Gov. Ralph Northam's state mandates that ban gatherings of 10 or more.

"There are provisions when we reopen so we can have no more then ten children and adults in the classroom," Lindamood Foltz said. "The classroom needs to be contained throughout the day to avoid cross contamination."

The programs runs Monday through Friday and starts on April 14. Parents can sign up for the full seven-week session or just sign up for a certain week.

Child care is only open to parents who are essential employees, such as first responders, doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers. One week of the program costs $115.

