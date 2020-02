The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run that happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened in the area of 37 West Lee Highway, just west of the town limits of New Market.

An unknown, dark-colored pickup hit a street sign, multiple mailboxes and a power pole before fleeing the scene, heading toward Timberville.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call (540) 459-6100.