Shenandoah County Stuff the Bus starts July 5

It's time once again to help "Stuff the Bus" and send kids in the Valley back to school with the supplies they need.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is holding its Stuff the Bus event July 5-7. Deputies will start collecting supplies at 8 a.m. each day.

Applications for assistance will be accepted until June 21. If you are in need of a backpack with supplies for the 2019-2020 school year, go to the Department of Social Services at 494 North Main Street in Woodstock or call 540-459-6935. In order to receive supplies, you must sign up through the Department of Social Services.

Backpacks will be distributed on July 12.

Last year, the SCSO helped more than 800 students.

While all supplies are needed, the SCSO says they always have to buy backpacks and binders after the drive is over.

Volunteers will be at the Woodstock Walmart collecting supplies and monetary donations.

The Augusta, Staunton, and Waynesboro; Harrisonburg and Rockingham; and Page districts are holding their Stuff the Bus supply drives over tax-free weekend, from August 2-4. We will have additional information for those counties and cities closer to tax-free weekend.

Any school supplies can be donated, but here is a list of the most needed supplies requested for donation:

