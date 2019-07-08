Shenandoah County Stuff the Bus wraps up

In less than a month student in Shenandoah County will head back to class and on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office wrapped up their Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

All weekend long the deputies and other community members were at the WalMart in Woodstock, collecting schools supplies.

Victor Green, a school resource officer in Shenandoah County, said the turnout was so good they actually cleaned the shelves of Walmart of school supplies completely throughout the weekend.

He said the Sheriff's Office hopes to help more than 800 kids this year and donate any other supplies to schools.

"With the extra supplies that we have, we'll distribute them to each school in the county," Green said. "So they can give it out to the kids if they need it later on in the school year."

If you were unable to make it out this weekend, Green said, you can still drop off items at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock.

That's where Deputies will spend the week organizing the donations. Some items he said they could still need are book bags and three-ring binders.