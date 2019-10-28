Shenandoah County deputies recover weapons from middle school student

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending after a middle school student was caught with weapons.

According to the sheriff's office, a BB pistol and a knife were taken from a 13-year-old student at Signal Knob Middle School on Monday, Oct. 28.

No other information has been provided at this time. The sheriff's office says more information will follow.

Parents on social media said a phone call from the school board reported that the student told officials he had the weapons for protection after school, but the sheriff's office has not confirmed that information at this time.

