Shenandoah County investigators arrest 3 for break-ins and thefts

Three people are facing a range of charges after the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says they were connected to multiple break-ins over the past two weeks.

According to Shenandoah County investigators, they took several reports from the Strasburg and Toms Brook areas of people breaking and entering and stealing items.

After investigation, investigators carried out a search warrant on Nov. 5, which they say led to them finding multiple stolen items.

With the stolen items recovered, deputies arrested three suspects: 42-year-old Adam Richard Kimball, of Strasburg; 35-year-old Freddie Lynn Hunt, Jr., of Strasburg; and 22-year-old Steven James Brown, who has no fixed address.

Kimball was charged with two felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of intending to sell stolen property, one felony count of credit card larceny, one felony count of entering a dwelling at night, one felony count of abducting a person with intent to defile, and one count of petty larceny.

Kimball will face court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2020 in the Shenandoah County General District Court.

Hunt was charged with one felony count of aiding in concealing goods, one felony count of conspiring to aid in concealing goods, and one felony count of conspiracy to sell stolen property.

Hunt will face court at the same time as Kimball.

Brown was charged with one felony count of credit card larceny, two felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of larceny with intent to sell, one felony county of entering a dwelling at night, one count of petty larceny, one count of destruction of property, and one count of credit card fraud.

Brown faces court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2020 in the Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court before also facing court at the same time as Kimball and Hunt on Jan. 24.

Brown also faces charges in a separate case, where he's accused of fraudulently winning at gambling. In that case, in which he'll face juvenile court on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, he's charged with felony grand larceny, a felony count of entering a dwelling at night, two counts of petty larceny, one count of winning at gambling by fraudulent means, and one count of property damage.

All three are being held without bond.

Deputies say the Strasburg Police Department helped with the investigation.