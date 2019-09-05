Shenandoah County man accused of selling explosives to an undercover agent

A Shenandoah County man is facing multiple charges for allegedly selling explosives to an undercover ATF agent.

According to a press release from the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal's Office, they received a tip on Aug. 27 about 52-year-old Paul Wayne Shell, an Edinburg man, who reportedly was looking to sell explosives.

On Aug. 29, the fire marshal's office joined forces with the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office and the ATF to conduct a purchase.

They say an undercover agent bought several explosives from Shell within Shenandoah County.

According to the release, Shell believed he was selling the explosives to a motorcycle gang and told the agent that he knew where Virginia State Police regularly train and that, with the explosives he was providing, they could do some real damage.

On Sept. 3, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal's Office, Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office, Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office, Shenandoah Probation & Parole, Virginia State Police, and ATF carried out a probation search of Shell's trailer at 2660 Rittneour Road in Edinburg.

He was arrested and charged with a Class 5 felony of selling explosives and a Class 6 felony of possessing ammunition as a felon.

He was also charged with probation violation.

Shell is being held without bond at the RSW Regional Jail.

