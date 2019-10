A Shenandoah County man is facing charges of sexual battery and threatening to bomb or burn.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Curtis Unger, of Edinburg, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 16 on felony counts of threatening to bomb or burn and of sexual battery.

Unger will appear in the Shenandoah County General District Court on November 15 at 11 a.m.