Shenandoah County man faces charges for 2016 break-ins

A Shenandoah County man may be joining his cousin in prison.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Lyndon Wolverton was arrested on June 14 on multiple Shenandoah Circuit Court indictments from 2016.

Deputies say Wolverton and his cousin, Zeb Wilson, broke into several homes and a business back in May and June of 2016.

Wilson was arrested in January of 2017 and pleaded guilty to a range of crimes, including several counts of grand larceny, this past February.

However, according to the sheriff's office, Wolverton had been incarcerated in Maryland for a vehicle pursuit that happened when he was fleeing from police not long after the reported break-ins.

Wolverton is now charged with five counts of felony grand larceny, five counts of felony conspiracy to commit grand larceny, five counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony conspiracy to break and enter, and three counts of felony destruction of property.

He's being held without bond.

