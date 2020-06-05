Shenandoah County man wins $1 million through Virginia Lottery

A Shenandoah County construction worker is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after winning $1 million through the Virginia Lottery.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Shannon Sexton, of Edinburg, was heading to work one morning when he stopped at the Sheetz in Stephens City and bought a Millionaire Maker ticket.

Sexton scratched the ticket in the convenience store parking lot and realized he had won the $1 million top prize.

But his coworkers likely had no idea.

“I just went on to work like nothing happened,” Sexton told Lottery officials.

The Millionaire Marker games features prizes ranging from $30 to $1,000,000, with the odds of winning the $1 million prize at 1 in 244,800.

Three more top prizes have yet to be claimed across Virginia.

As is standard for the Virginia Lottery, Sexton had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. He went with the cash option.

The Stephens City Sheetz gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Sexton said as he claimed his prize.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In Fiscal Year 2019, it generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools, including $3.5 million for Shenandoah County schools.

An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades. You can find a full list of how Lottery funds are distributed to school districts here.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Lottery customer service centers, where people can claim their winnings, were closed for months, but the offices began reopening on June 1.