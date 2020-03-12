Shenandoah County schools closing on Monday to evaluate coronavirus plans

As colleges and universities across Virginia and the U.S. as a whole move to online instruction as the CDC recommends "social distancing" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, county-level schools are considering options moving forward as well.

According to a letter sent by Mark Johnston, the Superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools, to parents on March 12, all Shenandoah County schools will be closed this coming Monday, March 16.

Superintendent Johnston said that the county will be holding an all-staff work day on Monday to prepare materials "in the event of extended school closures."

Staff will also use the opportunity to stockpile any needed supplies for classrooms and ensure that all preventative protocols are in place and current with the latest guidance.

No students need to come to school on Monday the 16th.

Shenandoah County Public Schools have also rolled out an in-depth COVID-19 Information & Resource Center on their website.

Family members can check there for the latest information from the school district.