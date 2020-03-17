Shenandoah County schools extend coronavirus closure

As local, state, and federal officials encourage stricter guidelines to "flatten the curve" and try to quash the spread of COVID-19, school districts that originally planned to close for 2 weeks have already reevaluated and extended their closure time.

In the Shenandoah Valley, Shenandoah County Public Schools were among the first local school districts to make the call to close school for a day to consider options. Before that day arrived, however, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools across the commonwealth to close for at least 2 weeks as a response to the novel coronavirus.

That meant schools would be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum.

Now, as cases continue to rise in Virginia and nationwide and the CDC recommends avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, some schools are extending that closure.

Shenandoah County Public Schools

As of Tuesday, March 17, Shenandoah County Public Schools said they were extending their closure until Tuesday, April 14, when schools are set to reopen.

There will be no school events through at least April 13.

During that time, all staff are asked to remain available during normal work hours for phone calls, emails, conference calls, and more, and long-term substitutes and daily hourly employees will continue to receive their pay.

They're asked to not report to work through at least Friday, March 27.

On Friday, April 3, Shenandoah County schools will hold an all-staff in-service day for all staff members, including long-term substitutes, drivers, paraprofessionals, teachers, etc.

As of now, school officials say no makeup days are anticipated to be needed.

All school buildings are closed through at least March 29, during which time maintenance staff will continue routinely checking buildings. On April 6, 7, and 8, maintenance and custodial staff will deep clean all the buildings.

Bus inspections will be scheduled between March 30 and April 9.

As far as meals, Shenandoah County is starting food service on March 19. Each middle school will have lunch available for pickup at the loading bay between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting on March 19.

As of now, they are unable to serve meals from April 6 to 13, but are planning contingencies for that period.

Kitchen staff will handle trash and cleanup during the feeding program.

As far as continuing instruction, Shenandoah County provided the following public rundown:

Teachers should continue to respond to email from students and parents as it relates to

instruction.

● There will be a hiatus on testing for special education eligibility determination.

● Eligibility (SPED and GATE) meetings will be conducted electronically via Google Hangout. SPED eligibility meetings scheduled for March 18 are rescheduled to Thursday, March 26. SPED eligibility meetings scheduled for March 25 will occur as scheduled via electronic means.

● Choice boards, from K-middle school, are available and should be shared with students. Principals should arrange for hard copies to be picked up by anyone who may not have Internet access.

● Teachers should have no expectation for online learning of new materials due to intermittent access by students.

● Though not required, high school teachers may provide materials for review.

● Recognizing that not everyone will have wi-fi access, dual enrollment courses are an exception. Teachers of dual enrollment courses should try to meet standards being developed at LFCC, so may need alternative arrangements for students who do not have access to online. Virtual Virginia has notified students of alternative arrangements.

● No assignments/work/activities are to be graded except for dual enrollment and/or Virtual Virginia exceptions noted above.

● No homebound services will be provided from now through April 13, 2020.

● IDT services are cancelled and will resume April 20, 2020.

You can find more info from Shenandoah County public schools here.

