Shenandoah County teacher shows off skills on Rachael Ray Show

A teacher at Muhlenberg Middle School in Shenandoah County had the chance to show off his skills on the Rachael Ray show on Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Zimmerman, who works for Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, with Rachael Ray on the Rachel Ray Show on Sept. 10, 2019.

Nicholas Zimmerman was born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley. He graduated from the Page County School District and Bridgewater College. This is his third year teaching family and consumer sciences, and his first in Shenandoah County. His passion for teaching is contagious.

"For me, it's not just a job, it's not just a career, but rather it's a way of life," said Zimmerman. "We are equipping our students with the skills they need to be able to function as a member of society."

As a member of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, he had the opportunity to appear on the Rachael Ray Show. He took the classroom to the TV studio, and taught knife skills.

Zimmerman said he uses clips of Rachael Ray's show in the classroom a lot, because they are short and family-oriented.

"They fit into the classroom very nicely when we're talking about different topics and different recipes," said Zimmerman.

His main goal on the show was to bring awareness to the family and consumer sciences field. He said it all goes back to something he tells his students all the time:

"When you walk into my classroom for 45 minutes a day, I care more about you than you care about yourself, and so I really try to model that not only in my classroom, but with the field of family and consumer sciences and in terms of how much I care about the field."