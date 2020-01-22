Shenandoah County women arrested for alleged abuse at daycare

Two women connected to a Shenandoah County daycare have been arrested on multiple charges for allegedly abusing children.

According to Virginia State Police, 19-year-old Kathryn G. LeDane and 41-year-old Jamie J. Pence were arrested by the VSP Culpeper Field Office.

Both women are from Edinburg.

LeDane is charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. Pence is charge with one felony count of child endangerment and for failing to report the abuse.

A grand jury handed up indictments for both women and they turned themselves in to police on Jan. 16.

The Shenandoah County Commonwealth's Attorney requested Virginia State Police launch an investigation into Pollywog Daycare, in Woodstock, back in November 2019 after allegations of verbal and physical abuse by a teacher there.

Police say no children suffered serious enough injuries to require medical attention, but there was physical abuse.

Both LeDane and Pence have been released on bond from the RSW Regional Jail.

Investigation remains ongoing.

