Shenandoah County's food service supervisor recognized as 'School Meal Hero'

The Virginia Department of Education honored Shenandoah County's Supervisor of Food Service as a 'School Meal Hero' on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Shenandoah County Public Schools

According to Shenandoah County Public Schools, the state Department of Education officially recognized Beverly Polk this week.

Polk is completing 54 years with the school district in 2020 and has been serving in the same role for more than three decades.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has overseen a massive shift to have Shenandoah County schools provide daily breakfast and lunch pick-up at each of the county's three middle schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every weekday.

Throughout the crisis, county officials say Polk's leadership has brought the number of meals distributed in Shenandoah County from 200 a day in mid-March to over 1,300 a day by late April.

Dr. Johnston noted that food services staff in the county distributed a high of 1,364 meals on April 24, with 296 at SKMS, 558 at PMMS, and 510 at NFMS.

Dr. Sandy Curwood, the Director of School Nutrition Programs for Virginia, interviewed Mrs. Polk on April 23, as part of the School Nutrition Program’s COVID 19 interview series. In the interview, Polk highlighted how she and her staff met the challenges this new program posed and, as well, she shared anecdotes about the praise from students and parents that she and the other lunch ladies have enjoyed.

You can watch that interview in the video above.

Dr. Curwood explained that plans are to feature a video interview with a school meal hero from each of the eight superintendent regions in Virginia and a few non-school program sponsors to highlight the partnerships.

In the video, Polk thanked her staff and gave a shout out to the Shenandoah County Education Association, which has been volunteering with food deliveries in limited, but challenging, cases. Jeff Rudy is President of the SCEA.

Dr. Johnston also recognized the following food services staff members who Polk said "rose to the occasion."

• North Fork Middle School - Kathy Wills, Robbin Lawrence, Brenda Mason, and Vanessa Souder

• Peter Muhlenberg Middle School - Judy Taylor, Judy Funkhouser, Cindy Sager, Viola Shipp, and Carolyn Tusing

• Signal Knob Middle School - Candy Dispanet, Kathy Smith, Jane Plaugher, and Chanda Wilkins