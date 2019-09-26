Shenandoah Downs harness racer on verge of major milestone

Harness racing veteran Betsy Brown is on the verge of a major milestone. She has 499 career wins as a harness driver - one away from victory number 500.

Brown, along with Darrell Wood, were guests on WHSV Daybreak Thursday morning to discuss the career accomplishment and the upcoming weeks of racing at the Shenandoah Downs race track.

The five-week season continues through October 12.

Shenandoah Downs Harness Racing

Fridays from 3:30 - 6:30 PM

Saturdays from 2:00 - 5:00 PM

For more information on the schedule of events and upcoming promotions. visit their website.