Shenandoah Green brings composting to the Staunton Farmers Market

Shenandoah Green is offering Staunton residents a way to improve the environment through composting.

Shenandoah Green is partnering up with Black Bear Composting and the Staunton Farmers Market. | Credit: WHSV

They will be set up at the farmer's market each Saturday morning from 7:00 a.m. to noon taking food waste that people have collected throughout the week.

People can bring their food waste to the farmers market in any kind of container or bowl and it will be put into their composting bin. From there, it will be taken to Black Bear Composting in Crimora.

"We're also collecting paper towels and paper napkins and any kind paper plates that do not have all that coating on them," Barbara Brothers with Shenandoah Green said.

Shenandoah Green also provides plant-based bags for people to use to store their food waste.

Their goal with offering this to the community is to improve the air quality in the Shenandoah Valley.

"When you add food waste, any kind of compostable material to a landfill or any place that cannot receive oxygen. it cannot decompose,” Brothers said.

Brothers noted material that cannot decompose will produce methane, which is 20 times more toxic than carbon dioxide.

Shenandoah Green hopes they can make a mark locally to face the global problem and they plan to continue growing their efforts of sustainability to other communities and school systems.