Shenandoah LGBTQ Center continuing to grow

A year after announcing their opening, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has moved into a space in downtown Staunton to continue providing support and a safe space for the LGBT community in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center moved into this space in January. | Credit: WHSV

Chris Wood, the founder of the center, announced its creation last year. Emily Sproul, executive director, said they've grown since then.

They started peer-to-peer support groups in November, a monthly potluck, and they have open hours several days a week.

Sproul said the center is important because it's a place where people can come to truly be themselves.

"When they come here, they're able to just relax, be themselves, talk freely, and it seems to be a real boost for them," said Sproul.

Sproul said there's been a great response so far as well.

"There's been a lot of really positive community support," Sproul said. "Whether that is people investing financially, or offering to volunteer to staff our open hours or even donating materials for the center."

Last August, they held a community listening session to see what the LGBTQ community in the area really needed. That led them to establish five pillars: education, public safety, medical care, mental health care and housing. Sproul said transportation is included there as well.

In the time since, they've developed a community advisory board with stakeholders from Rockingham to Rockbridge counties, and the cities in the area as well.

Sproul said one of the biggest goals for them this year is to get their life skills classes off the ground.

"One of the things that we've recognized in our peer to peer support groups is that job readiness is a really important skill, and one in which many of our clients feel insecure," Sproul said.

This fall, they're offering personal finance classes, mindfulness classes, and a make-up tutorial. In the spring, they're looking at other job readiness skills, like resume making.