Local business owners excited as Shenandoah National Park continues reopening

Thursday morning, Shenandoah National Park started reopening more parts of the park. The National Park is now open 24 hours a day, which adds some more options for people to visit.

"All of the campgrounds opened today at noon and our backcountry is now open for camping in the backcountry," said Sally Hurlbert, spokesperson of Shenandoah National Park.

Campgrounds are now open, with some limitations. Campgrounds are only allowed to hold 50 to 70 percent capacity. A few lodges and all trails are open now as well.

"A few things are going to open today and then a few will be open later this month, but as of today, Skyland Lodge and Lewis Mountain Cabins will be open," Hurlbert said.

Businesses at the foot of the national park, including Elkton Goodfellas, are excited about the reopening.

'It definitely brings more people and more business. We do see a lot of people from out of town so it definitely impacts us on a positive note," said Nicole Dean, waitress at Elkton Goodfellas.

Many hikers or campers like to come down to Elkton to cool off and get some food.

In the few weeks that Shenandoah National Park has been open, Elkton Goodfellas has already seen an increase in business and are excited for places such as Massanutten to reopen as well.

You can learn more about the plan for SNP's reopening here.