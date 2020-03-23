Shenandoah National Park emphasizes social distancing after busy weekend

As many businesses are closing as COVID-19 restrictions continue, Shenandoah National Park is still open. However, after this weekend, the park is reminding visitors to follow social distancing, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

Throughout the weekend, SNP posted several photos on their page showing crowded parking lots and large groups of people. Park spokesperson Sally Hurlbert said they had a lot of people visiting the park, which is common when there is no entrance fee, like is the case right now for all national parks.

Hurlbert said while the park is a great place to visit, people should still be aware and follow public health guidelines.

"As long as people are remembering the social distancing of six feet or more, then they should be okay,' Hurlbert said.

Many of the more popular trails in the park were very crowded, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office closed access roads to Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon because there was no way to ensure safe social distancing with those levels of crowds.

Hurlbert said the park is monitoring everything, and there could be changes.

"This is a fluid situation, and we can change things rapidly, so be flexible," Hurlbert said.

She added that if people plan to visit the park and see a busy trail, they should find a less busy one. They're also reminding everyone to remember to stay at least six feet away from others, practice good hygiene, and stay home if you have symptoms.

At this time, there is no "shelter in place" order for Virginia, and Virginians are still allowed and encouraged to spend time outside — the key to social distancing isn't staying inside. It's staying a safe distance away from other people.