Shenandoah National Park has successful first week of return

Shenandoah National Park had been closed since April 8th, until this past weekend, when they decided to open up for the Memorial Day holiday, with social distancing guidelines and restrictions in place.

They had to close originally because people were not following those rules; but they say, so far, that hasn't been an issue since reopening.

"Saturday was the busy day. It started out slow with fog in the morning but it burned off and turned into a nice day... but so far so good, we didn't have any issues. Sunday and Monday were very foggy, cloudy, and rainy so we didn't get many people coming," said Sally Hurlbert, spokesperson of Shenandoah National Park.

Shenandoah National Park said the only issue they came across was people trying to enter trails that were closed off and not accessed from Skyline Drive.

Hurlbert said that numbers were actually down from last year, likely largely due to the weather.

Hurlbert also said this past weekend was a good "warm-up" for other busy weekends to come.

As of right now, these parts of Shenandoah National Park are open for day-use only, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

• The entire length of Skyline Drive from mile 0 at Front Royal to mile 105 at Waynesboro will be open to all traffic.

• The backcountry will be open to day-use only. Over 480 miles of trails will be accessible from trailheads along Skyline Drive.

• Vehicle parking along Skyline Drive at overlooks and trailhead parking areas will be in designated areas only. If parking area is full, please do not park outside of the designated area, move on to a less crowded area.

• Entrance stations will be staffed and entrance fees collected.

• Limited restrooms will be open at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), Panorama (mile 31.5), Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) and Beagle Gap (mile 99.5).

The following facilities are closed for now:

• Skyline Drive will be closed nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

• Backcountry camping will not be authorized.

• Visitor centers, picnic areas, campgrounds, lodges, cabins, Massanutten Lodge, and Rapidan Camp historic structures will remain closed.

• Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run circuit trails will remain closed.

• Boundary trailheads will remain inaccessible.

According to the National Park Service, retail shops and food and beverage areas are staying closed at this time, but may become accessible during Phase 1, provided they all meet the mandatory requirements under state guidelines.

They'll be continuing to work with the NPS Office of Public Health, using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, to make sure all public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors and employees.

While some areas are opening up to visitors, services may be limited as a return to full operations is slowly phased in. You can find the local health orders at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/prevention-tips/ before heading out.

With limited staffing, you're also asked to avoid high risk activities, avoid crowding, and practice 'Leave No Trace' principles.

The Shenandoah National Park also offers virtual tours online here.

They'll continue to post updates on park operations on their website.