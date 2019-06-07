Shenandoah National Park impacts local economy

In 2018, more than one million people visited the Shenandoah National Park and local communities are seeing the benefits of people getting outdoors.

Sally Hurlbert, a spokeswoman for the Shenandoah National Park, describes the park as a magnet because it attracts so many people.

More people visiting the park means more people in the surrounding communities.

"We don't have enough space in the park for everyone," Hurlbert said. "That's why local communities having lodging options and restaurants and all the fun things they have to offer. It's just a really good win-win situation."

Visitors spent $87 million in communities near the national park which helps to support more than 1,000 jobs in the area.

"It really helps that, sort of, tourism economy to have a national park right in your backyard," Hurlbert said.

More than 318 million people visited the national parks across the country, which had a cumulative benefit of $40.1 billion to the U.S. economy.

However, while national and local economies were positively impacted from people visiting last year, tourism was down from 2017.

The Shenandoah National Park brought in $116 million dollars to the local economy in 2018, thanks to the 1.26 million people who visited the park last year.

In 2017, the park helped bring in $10 million dollars more to the local economy with the 1.46 million people who visited.

Those who visit the Shenandoah National Park will often take detours and explore the surrounding communities. That in turn, helps boost local economies.

Less people visiting the Park last year caused a drop in local spending for 2018, from almost $96 million to $87 million.

"We broke records for rain last year, so hopefully we won't have quite as wet of a year this year and the numbers will go back up again," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert hopes nicer weather and being close to big cities will increase in the number of visitors for this year.

Despite all of the rain that came last year, the Shenandoah National Park was still able to bring in over a million people from all over to the area.

Those who came to visit also stopped by some local businesses.

Jack Foster describes his store, Appalachian Outfitters, as the unofficial visitors center of Luray because he is always giving customers tips on the best places to visit in the park and around the area.

"In this particular store, we always rave about the mountains, the view, the river, and this cute little town," Foster said.

Foster also said he sold a lot of rain gear last year for those who decided to brave the wet weather.