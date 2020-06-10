Shenandoah National Park launching Phase 2 of reopening on Thursday

Shenandoah National Park is launching Phase 2 of their reopening plan this Thursday, June 11.

Check the Shenandoah National Park website or Facebook page for the newest updates on COVID-19 related closures.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the national park will increase recreational access within their boundaries as well as the number of services open to the public.

The National Park Service (NPS) says they are working service-wide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and use a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Shenandoah National Park, which was shut down due to COVID-19 since April 8, started the process of gradually reopening over Memorial Day weekend last month.

At the start of April, after making frequent changes every few days to accommodate CDC guidelines at the park, the national park determined they would have to close to protect the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners, especially since trails and other areas had been so crowded with people that social distancing was not possible.

For a month and a half, the only portions of the park that remained open were state highways Rt. 211 and Rt. 33.

But as Governor Ralph Northam's 'Forward Virginia' plan for reopening has progressed to Phase 1 and now Phase 2, national parks and national forests have been steadily restarting their services.

Their decisions have been based on guidance from the CDC, White House, and state and local health authorities, in partnership with the National Park Service.

Starting on June 11, Shenandoah National Park will reopen access to:





The entire park will be open 24 hours a day.



The backcountry, including shelters and huts, will be open for overnight camping. Backcountry campers should be self-reliant and review camping regulations online or at kiosks to self-register their backcountry permits. Kiosks are located at: Entrance Stations, Loft Mountain Wayside, North and South entry points of the Appalachian Trail, and the Old Rag Trailhead parking area. Backcountry cabins will be available for weekend rental by the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club at patc.net.



Campgrounds will open at 12:00 p.m. noon at a limited capacity to meet the Forward Virginia guidelines of a 20-foot separation between campsites to encourage distancing. There will be limited first come-first served sites at this time. No new reservations can be made but we will honor reservations previously made.



Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run circuit trails will reopen from both Skyline Drive and the boundary. Entrance fees will be collected at the boundary trailheads unless you have a current pass, and parking will be limited to available parking spots in designated parking areas only. Vehicles parked along the roadside will be ticketed and towed.



Boundary trailheads will reopen. Vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed and towed.



Picnic Grounds will reopen at 12:00 p.m. noon. Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds (mile 4.7) is currently closed and will reopen when construction activities are completed.



Starting on June 12, the park will reopen The Park Store at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51).

The Park Store will operate five days a week, Thursday through Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time and masks will be required inside, per Virginia's mask mandate.

Concession-operated services, run by Delaware North, will open as follows, with masks required as well:





June 11, 2020: Elkwallow Wayside (mile 24), Skyland Lodge (mile 41.7 or 42.5), Big Meadows Showers and Woodyard (mile 51), Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campsite (mile 57.2), Loft Mountain Campsite (mile 79.5)



June 25, 2020: Big Meadows Lodge



June 26, 2020: Loft Mountain Wayside





The picnic pavilion within Pinnacles Picnic Grounds (mile 36.6)



Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) and the information desk and exhibit in Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51).



Massanutten Lodge and Rapidan Camp historic structures



With public health in mind, the national park is keeping the following facilities closed at this time:“At Shenandoah National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored,” the park said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

Shenandoah National Park says the health safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is the most important factor for them, so their operational approach is to examine each facility, function, and service to ensure all operations comply with public health guidance.

They'll be continuing to work with the NPS Office of Public Health, using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, to make sure all public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors and employees.

While some areas are opening up to visitors, services may be limited as a return to full operations is slowly phased in. You can find the local health orders at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/prevention-tips/ before heading out.

With limited staffing, you're also asked to avoid high risk activities, avoid crowding, and practice 'Leave No Trace' principles.

The Shenandoah National Park also offers virtual tours online here.

They'll continue to post updates on park operations on their website.

For updates about park concessioner Delaware North’s operations, click here.