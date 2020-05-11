Shenandoah National Park making plans to reopen in phases

Virginia will begin reopening in phases while tracking the trends of COVID-19 cases this coming Friday, according to Gov. Ralph Northam. That's also the plan for Shenandoah National Park.

Check the Shenandoah National Park website or Facebook page for the newest updates on COVID-19 related closures.

Sally Hurlbert, the management specialist with the park, said they are in the process of developing an adaptive recovery plan. She said the park will begin by reopening sections of the park in phases.

She says their main priority is keeping visitors, staff, and the park resources safe.

"We'll reopen probably Skyline Drive first and the trails, probably just day use only," Hurlbert said. "Then eventually we'll start to incorporate other things that we can open, like opening camping at night."

Hurlbert said they want to ensure park staff have proper PPE to be able to maintain the park facilities safely before reopening.

"We're having each of our workgroups look at their operations and determine what is necessary to make their operations as safe as possible," Hurlbert said. [Determining if] we have enough of the personal protective equipment to keep people's jobs safe."

She said they are also taking into account what local government and health departments advise before taking to steps to begin reopening.

Hurlbert said their plans are still developing, and people can check the Shenandoah National Park Facebook page for the latest updates on when reopenings will begin.

The park has been shut down due to COVID-19 since April 8 after they determined frequent changes for weeks were not enough to protect the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners,

The only portions of the park that have remained open are state highways Rt. 211 and Rt. 33, which are still open to drivers passing over the mountains.