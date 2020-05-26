Shenandoah National Park now selling entrance passes online

With the Shenandoah National Park reopen after an extended closure due to COVID-19, you will soon be able to purchase entrance passes for the national park online.

Check the Shenandoah National Park website or Facebook page for the newest updates on COVID-19 related closures.

Shenandoah National Park announced on Tuesday that as of May 27, visitors will be able to purchase entrance passes for the park through Recreation.gov, where they can pay the entrance feed ahead of a visit to the park by buying weekly or annual passes online.

With limited cell signal at entrance stations to the park, displaying the pass on a phone through an internet browser would not be a very effective process, so they ask visitors to either save the pass directly to their phones or print a copy of the pass and bring it to the park.

The following kinds of passes will available for purchase online, according to SNP:

• Shenandoah Annual Pass- $55, valid for 12 months from the time of purchase. Pass receipt will be exchanged for an annual pass at the entrance station. Provides unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and passengers in the same vehicle. At boundary fee stations (Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon parking areas) this pass covers the pass holder and three adults, not to exceed 4 adults total. Children under 16 are admitted free.

• Single Vehicle pass- $30, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Visitor will be able to pick the start date at the time of online purchase. Vehicles must be private, noncommercial, and with a seating capacity of 15 or less.

• Single Motorcycle pass- $25, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Covers entry for one motorcycle and one passenger. Visitor will be able to pick the start date at the time of online purchase.

• Individual Person pass- $15, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Covers entry for walk-up or bicycling visitors, when 16 years of age or older (children under 16 are admitted for free). Includes entering the Park by all means other than a private, non-commercial vehicle. A family traveling together in a single vehicle arriving to the boundary fee stations, shall pay no more than the single vehicle fee. Visitor will be able to pick the start date at the time of purchase.

The park is launching the online purchase option because it promotes social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and involves less interaction between visitors and park staff at entrance stations.

Passes will work at any entrance to the Shenandoah National Park, including boundary fee stations when they open.

The America the Beautiful - National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass ($80), the Lifetime Senior Pass ($80) and the Annual Senior Pass ($20) can be purchased at the park (with no processing fee) or online (with a $10 processing fee) here.

Free passes, such as the Current U.S. Military Annual Pass, the 4th Grade Pass (for U.S. students in the fourth grade), Access Pass and Volunteer Pass are available at the Park. You can learn more about those passes here.

As of right now, these parts of Shenandoah National Park are open for day-use only, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

• The entire length of Skyline Drive from mile 0 at Front Royal to mile 105 at Waynesboro will be open to all traffic.

• The backcountry will be open to day-use only. Over 480 miles of trails will be accessible from trailheads along Skyline Drive.

• Vehicle parking along Skyline Drive at overlooks and trailhead parking areas will be in designated areas only. If parking area is full, please do not park outside of the designated area, move on to a less crowded area.

• Entrance stations will be staffed and entrance fees collected.

• Limited restrooms will be open at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), Panorama (mile 31.5), Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) and Beagle Gap (mile 99.5).

The following facilities are closed for now:

• Skyline Drive will be closed nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

• Backcountry camping will not be authorized.

• Visitor centers, picnic areas, campgrounds, lodges, cabins, Massanutten Lodge, and Rapidan Camp historic structures will remain closed.

• Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run circuit trails will remain closed.

• Boundary trailheads will remain inaccessible.

According to the National Park Service, retail shops and food and beverage areas are staying closed at this time, but may become accessible during Phase 1, provided they all meet the mandatory requirements under state guidelines.

They'll be continuing to work with the NPS Office of Public Health, using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, to make sure all public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors and employees.

While some areas are opening up to visitors, services may be limited as a return to full operations is slowly phased in. You can find the local health orders at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/prevention-tips/ before heading out.

With limited staffing, you're also asked to avoid high risk activities, avoid crowding, and practice 'Leave No Trace' principles.

The Shenandoah National Park also offers virtual tours online here.

They'll continue to post updates on park operations on their website.