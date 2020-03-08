Shenandoah National Park prepared as spring fire season approaches

Part of Shenandoah National Park caught fire Friday afternoon in the Furnace Mountain area.

As the park heads into the spring fire season, staff must be prepared at all times.

Sally Hurlbert, with Shenandoah National Park, said to get ready for spring fire season, additional, seasonal firefighters are hired, which is part of their fire readiness "Step-up Plan."

"It allows our firefighters to work overtime and extended hours," Hurlbert said. "We make sure we have people on staff seven days a week to be able to respond to a fire as soon as we know we have one."

Hurlbert said the area of the fire on Furnace Mountain was a hike for firefighters to get to.

"Almost halfway between Skyline Drive and the park boundaries," Hurlbert said. "It's about two miles in, so they had to decide if they were going to go in from the boundary and hike up to the fire, or go in from Skyline Drive and hike down to the fire."

She said firefighters decided to hike down to the fire from Skyline Drive and later had their vehicles moved to the park boundaries, so they only had to travel downhill.

Hurlbert said this fire was a success story as crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. She said an estimated two to three acres burned, which contained mostly leaf litter.

"We're really proud of the effort from all of the firefighters to get this thing contained," Hurlbert said.

Trail closures were in effect are Furnace Mountain Trail, Trayfoot Mountain Trail, and Madison Run Fire Road, but Hurlbert said those trails should be back open very shortly.