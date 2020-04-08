Shenandoah National Park shutting down due to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Shenandoah National Park is closing to all visitors.

Check the Shenandoah National Park website or Facebook page for the newest updates on COVID-19 related closures.

Throughout this outbreak, the park has made frequent changes to respond to the best of their ability, closing high-traffic trails and recreation areas, shortening hours, limiting trail head access, and more.

But after receiving a letter from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District that recommended the full closure of the park to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus, SNP Superintendent Jennifer Flynn, with support from the National Park Service Deputy Director of Operations, David Vela, and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, made the tough decision to immediately close the park.

It will remain closed until further notice.

The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District covers some of the counties bordering the eastern side of the park, including Madison and Orange counties.

The only portion of the park that will stay open will be state highways Rt. 211 and Rt. 33, which remain open to drivers passing over the mountains.

Shenandoah National Park says the decision was made for the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners, which they consider their number one priority.

When the park resumes full operations, they will provide updates on their website at https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm and on their social media channels.

While the park remains closed, you can still experience much of it digitally through interactive photo galleries, videos, webcams, and more here.

The below updates on the park are from just two days ago on Monday:

Apr. 6

The shutdown of businesses and restaurants because of coronavirus has many people in the community flocking to Shenandoah National Park. With so many park guests, SNP was forced to make changes, like closing regions of the park and shortening park hours.

Sally Hurlbert, a management specialist with SNP, said new changes to operations at SNP are happening every day.

"The most recent closures we've enacted are to close Skyline Drive from the northern end at Front Royal, which is mile zero, down to mile 65, which is where highway 33 cross is," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said pedestrians, bicycles and non-motorized vehicles are allowed in this area, but the only part of the park open to motor vehicles is from Route 33 down to Interstate 64.

"That part of the park is open to 7 o'clock in the morning until 8 o'clock in the evening," Hurlbert said. "So at night, all of Skyline Drive is closed."

Hurlbert said they've been working with the community to make sure social distancing is maintained and if not they can make closures.

"The counties asked us if we would close those trail head accesses and we did for Rappahannock County and Page County," Hurlbert said. She said, if necessary, they will shutdown the entire park.

"We're trying to keep as much of it open as possible for people to recreate, but if we find that it's not happening and people can't maintain social distancing and it's becoming too dangerous, then we may have to close the whole park," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said the influx of park guests is also leaving behind quite a mess.

"Lots of people coming, more than normal, and also there's been a lot of speeding on Skyline Drive and garbage that we don't normally see," Hurlbert said.

She said they encourage park guests to "Leave No Trace" in the park.

"Everything you bring in, if you bring a picnic, go ahead and eat your picnic, but please take all the garbage out with you because with so many more people coming into the park, we're having a hard time keeping up with the trash they're leaving behind," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said the trash could attract animals to the trails. She said leaving no trace will also help employees at the park remain safe.

"It was putting our staff at risk to go out and pick up that garbage that could have COVID virus on it," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said this also applies to using the restroom.

"There's no bathrooms available in the park and so you still can go, but practice the leave no trace principles of getting two hundred feet away from any roads, trails or facilities," Hurlbert said.

For daily updates on park closures and changes, go the the Shenandoah National Park website or Facebook page.