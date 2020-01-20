Shenandoah Regional Airport has most successful year to date in 2019

The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport shattered record after record in 2019 and in December, they had their highest passenger traffic month to date.

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport began providing United Airlines flights in the spring of 2018.

SHD executive director Greg Campbell said 2019 was the best year for the airport since its opening in the late 1950s.

He says the success was largely due to United Airlines and SkyWest Airlines flights being available.

Now, people in the Shenandoah Valley don't need to drive to a further airport for service.

"Now our travelers here in the valley are able to access the same level of service they can get elsewhere," Campbell said. "We're starting to see people come back that maybe had to seek other options in the past because maybe the service wasn't quite what they needed."

Campbell said United Airlines and SkyWest Airlines have provided well-connected, reliable jet service to United hubs in Dulles and Chicago, which he said the community has wanted for a long time.

The previous record for most passengers was 3,362 passengers in October 2018.

In 2019, this record was broken in July, again in October, then again in December, where SHD saw the highest month to date with 3,721 passengers.

SHD reported a 44 percent increase in passenger traffic in 2019 compared to 2018.

