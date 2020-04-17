Shenandoah University converts campus building into homeless shelter

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Shenandoah University is converting a large space, normally used for various sports by student athletes, into a homeless shelter.

According to a statement by the university, through a partnership with the Winchester Rescue Mission, they're converting the university's former National Guard Armory Building into an emergency shelter for up to 40 people experiencing homelessness or who have become displaced because of the pandemic.

Each of the people staying there is required to be free of the virus.

The Winchester Rescue Mission has seen an increase in need as the virus has spread, leaving many people without jobs and sources of income.

While Virginia has suspended all non-emergency evictions in a move to help stop people from losing homes while unemployed, and banks have offered various forbearance options for mortgages, some people have still found themselves homeless.

Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D., approved the conversion of the armory space as a way to help.

“During this difficult time, we see it as our mission to not only take care of our students, faculty and staff, but also our local community,” said Dr. Fitzsimmons. “We hope to do that by providing our armory building as temporary shelter to those whose need is great, and what better space to offer than a building that has provided aid throughout history, including during World War II.”

According to the university, the armory building on Millwood Avenue opened on Dec. 8, 1940, and was the first armory in Virginia. In recent years, its use has been limited to batting and golf practice areas for Shenandoah student-athletes. Recently, a portion of the building was renovated into an esports arena.

It's a 6,000-ft. space that will offer high-speed internet access and gender-separated showers and bathrooms for people staying there in its use as an emergency shelter. It also offers a kitchen space, a gymnasium and a few offices.

University officials say the kitchen won't be used for food preparation, though, but as a room to store food and serve it through a stainless steel pass-through window.

To make the building livable and bring it up to code, officials repaired the water heater, de-winterized the plumbing system, upgraded some lighting, made sure the showers were operational, installed smoke detectors in any space where someone might be sleeping, and ensured emergency exit signs were illuminated and fire extinguishers readily available.

The shelter space will be available through the end of June.

The project is a joint effort of Shenandoah University, The Winchester Rescue Mission, city of Winchester, Frederick County, the Western Virginia Continuum of Care, Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) and the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.