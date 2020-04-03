Shenandoah University donates more than 2,000 masks to local hospital

On Friday, Shenandoah University donated hundreds of masks to Valley Health, a hospital system based out of Winchester that serves the northern Shenandoah Valley and parts of West Virginia.

According to a statement from the university, they donated 2,500 total hospital masks. About 2,100 of them were the desperately needed N95 respirator masks used by health care professionals for protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wilkins Wellness Center on Shenandoah’s Winchester campus provided a portion of the masks, which were purchased this year to address the COVID-19 pandemic and in years past to prepare for future potential pandemics.

The nursing, health professions and pharmacy departments provided the remainder of the masks.

With classes now entirely online, as is the case for all Virginia institutions of higher learning, university officials decided the masks would be better used by the local health system.

“Shenandoah is ready and willing to help our community and our local health care system in any way we can,” said President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D. “Donating these masks is just one way we can aid in the fight against COVID-19 while protecting the health of our local medical personnel.”

The masks will help frontline staff who are taking care of COVID-19 patients, as well as staffers who are screening and testing patients.