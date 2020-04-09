Shenandoah University re-donates ventilators to Valley Health

Shenandoah University, in Winchester, donated three ventilators back to Valley Health that had originally been donated to the school several years ago.

According to an announcement from Shenandoah University, Valley Health donated the ventilators to them to help provide clinical experiences to the university’s nursing and respiratory therapy students.

But now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led hospitals around the world to face shortages of ventilators and PPE, university officials decided to re-donate the ventilators back to the hospital system to prepare for any potential surge in cases in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

“It is so beautiful how sometimes good deeds come back to you,” said Shenandoah President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D. “In this case, Valley Health donated these ventilators to Shenandoah University several years ago. We have used them to enhance our students’ learning, but at this critical time, the school of nursing is pleased to donate these ventilators back to Valley Health to be used to help save lives. It is hard to imagine what we would do in the Northern Shenandoah Valley without our colleagues at Valley Health, and I am so happy for anything Shenandoah can do to help support them.”

The ventilators will help patients suffering with respiratory issues associated with COVID-19.

“As the incidence of COVID-19 increases in our region, Valley Health staff is bracing for an influx of critically ill patients,” said President and CEO of Valley Health Mark H. Merrill. “We welcome the addition of the ventilators to our reserve so we can assist more patients who need breathing support in the days and weeks ahead. We are very grateful for the ongoing support of Shenandoah University, not only with supplies and equipment, but a close, decades-long collaboration that helps prepare students for futures in a variety of healthcare disciplines.”

As of Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health, there were at least 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Page County, 15 in Shenandoah County, 54 in Frederick County, and 16 in Winchester – all areas served, at least in part, by Valley Health.

Last week, Shenandoah University also donated approximately 2,500 hospital masks to Valley Health.

The school says they and Valley Health have partnered for nearly 60 years, since the hospital system helped the university develop its nursing program, which initially held classes in what was then Winchester Memorial Hospital.

