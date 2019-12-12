Shenandoah Valley Animal Services accepting pet food as adoption fee for December

For the month of December, the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is waiving all adoption fees in exchange for pet food.

The shelter is hoping to help the animals there find a home for the holidays.

In the coming weeks, the shelter tends to get a lot of strays and pets that were given as Christmas presents and later dropped off at shelters, so they are hoping to clear the shelter to make room.

The shelter does offer resources to people surrendering pets, in hopes to keep that number down and pets in homes.

"Like Facebook pages, that sort of thing for re-homing. We also have trainers that we're in contact with that can help with behavior issues, anything like that. We even do meet and greets here," Hannah Richardson, the Director of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, said.

The shelter is asking for large bags of dry food or wet canned food only, limited to the following types in order to keep the pets' diets consistent:

For dogs:

- Large bag of Iams Proactive Health Adult Minichunks Dry Dog Food

- Case of Iams Proactive Health Wet Dog Food

For Cats:

- Large bag of Purina Cat Chow Complete Dry Food

- Case of Purina Fancy Feast Kitten Canned Wet Food

- Case of Purina Fancy Feast Cat Canned Wet Food