Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation hoping to raise funds to preserve Cross Keys Battlefield

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation announced this week that they can save the 173-acre Smith Farm on the Cross Keys Battlefield after the landowner donated the full value of the easement.

Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation CEO Keven Walker said this is the single most-threatened site on this battlefield and one of the most threatened in the entire country with its proximity to a major road.

The Battle of Cross Keys was fought on June 8, 1862. It was the first of Stonewall Jackson's "twin victories" at the close of his legendary Valley Campaign.

Since the easement, valued at over $1.5 million, was donated by the landowner, they said now they need to raise the funds to complete the deal, which comes out to $45,000. That money will be put toward their mounting backlog of costs associated with bringing the projects to fruition.

"Even when the landowner donates the value of the land or the easement; and even in the rare instance, as is the case with the Smith easement, when the landowner carries much of the cost of the project; there are still tens of thousands of dollars needed to make these preservation projects a reality," Walker said.

The Smith Farm sits on either side of Port Republic Road. Once it is preserved, the foundation says the land will serve "as a wall against urbanization happening in the community."

The property also includes "a commanding ridge that, if developed, would ruin the viewshed and historic integrity of almost the entire battlefield," Walker said.

Walker said preserving the Smith Farm will be one of their greatest preservation victories.

Mr. Smith, the owner of the farm, has continued to preserve the land that his family has farmed on for nearly a century.

