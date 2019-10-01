Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir debuts 'America the Beautiful' music video

The Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir is a nationally recognized choir that excels in training children to sing. The choir is made up of almost 200 children throughout the Valley.

Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir performs "America the Beautiful" on Pike's Peak in Colorado | Photo: SVCC

In the summer of 2019, a group of 28 choristers went on a trip to Colorado and while they were there, they filmed a music video showing off the beauty of Pike's Peak and their voices.

Janet Hostetter, the artistic and executive director, said the song "America the Beautiful" was inspired on Pike's Peak, so it was a great opportunity for the choir to go there when they were in Colorado for a festival.

Hostetter arranged the piece of music the group sang, and not only did it impact the choir members, but those who visited the area while the choir was filming.

"We want to share this joyous gift of singing and doing it in an excellent way with the world. We had a woman who had just become a naturalized citizen who was weeping and said, 'This is why I've become a citizen of the United States,'" said Hostetter.

The Shenandoah Valley Children's choir previously traveled to Peru to work with another children's choir and film a music video there as well. Hostetter said it's a goal of hers to have choristers make beautiful videos while singing beautiful music.

They also previously gained a lot of attention for a music video of them singing 'Shenandoah' in the Shenandoah National Park. For that one, a Baldwin grand piano was donated and set up on the mountain for the video shoot.

The choir was founded at EMU by Julie White in 1991 and has grown to include more than 160 children in three auditioned performing choirs and two non-auditioned early elementary classes.