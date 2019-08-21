Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir holding auditions

"We have a little thing in the choir where we say, 'Strawberries are delicious, but smoothies is what we're going for' – that every person makes a difference but we try not to stand out above the group," said Janet Hostetter, the artistic director of the Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir.

The Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir is an award-winning choir group in Harrisonburg.

The SVCC is hosting auditions Wednesday to join their award winning group. Janet Hostetter says the audition process is not only easy, but also fun.

"We sing 'Happy Birthday,' which most kids know. If they don't quite know it, we help them through that or ask them for a song that they know. I do little games of checking their range and matching pitch with me. It's an echo response thing. Most of the time kids say, 'That's it?'" said Hostetter.

The group is an advanced choral music education program aimed at children age 7 through high school who love to sing and even explore new languages.

"Whether it is Spanish or French or Latin or Czech, we've done all kinds of languages. I think one of my students said, 'I know 6 languages', because we sand them," said Hostetter.

She says the choir teaches the students more than just vocal techniques.

"We are very proud of the fact that our choristers, when they leave us, they have assimilated not only musical skills, but have assimilated life skills. So whether or not they are involved in music, they definitely appreciate music in new ways, but they also are able to show up to a job interview and present themselves confidently," said Hostetter.

To set up an audition, you can email svcc.emu.edu or call 540-432-4650.