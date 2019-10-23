Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir hosts Sing-In a capella competition

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, the Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir (SVCC) is hosting a Sing-In event.

Janet Hostetter, the artistic and executive director of SVCC, said it is an a capella competition and the audience gets to pick its favorite group.

"It's always interesting to see the groups interacting with each other, to see the different vibes and varieties that they bring," said Hostetter.

Ten groups will perform this year, including four from James Madison University, two from University of Virginia and one from Eastern Mennonite University. The rest of the groups are community groups from around the Valley.

There will be two rounds and each group will perform three songs total. The audience will vote through their phone or digital device for their favorite and that group will win the "Audience Favorite" award.

Ryan Sill, who was a 2014 finalist on The Voice and graduated from JMU, will emcee and perform.

Barbara Wheatley, a board member for SVCC, said she thought it would be a good idea to bring Sill back to the Valley to perform and inspire the children in the choir.

"I just thought it would be good for the children to see that somebody could be on The Voice from Harrisonburg, Virginia," said Wheatley.

Sill performed in the JMU a capella group Exit 245.

The Sing-In will start at 7:00 p.m. at Eastern Mennonite University's Lehman Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. All of the proceeds will benefit SVCC.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discounted price here or at the door for $20. There are student tickets available.