Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir prepares for weekend Christmas concert

The Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir (SVCC) has been preparing for its Christmas concert on Saturday and Sunday.

The Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir will perform their concert "Stars" this weekend| Photo: WHSV

Janet Hostetter, the executive and artistic director for the choir, said the music for the concert is picked out in the summer and given to choir members the first time they meet.

This year, the choir will do some jazz numbers, classical pieces, Spanish numbers and some traditional Christmas songs. The concert is called "Stars," based off of a song they will be performing called "Stars."

"We talk about sparkling a lot, we also recognize the star of Bethlehem, and there were just so many pieces that have the term 'stars' in that are holiday theme related, so it was just kind of one of those things. There were many things that we could've chosen, but we liked that for those reasons," said Hostetter.

There is also a CD for sale at the concert with recordings from SVCC Christmas concerts from the last five years. The CD is called "God Bless Us, Everyone" and will be $15. You can also purchase it by calling the SVCC office at 540-432-4650. Proceeds benefit the choir.

Tickets can be purchased for the concert here or by calling 540-432-4582.

The concerts are on Saturday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, at 4:00 p.m.

The choir will also hold auditions on December 11, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Auditions are for children ages eight to 18, and they are asked to sing "Happy Birthday" so that Hostetter can hear their range and they also do some pitch-matching. To schedule an audition, email svcc@emu.edu or call 540-432-4650.

