Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir puts music into social distancing

Schools across the commonwealth of Virginia are closed and most extra-curricular activities have been shut down, including the Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir (SVCC).

Joy Anderson, assistant director for SVCC, said that although the group is not meeting, they want to keep children engaged and their spirits up with some fun videos on social media. Both Anderson and Janet Hostetter, executive and artistic director for SVCC, have issued "hand-washing challenges."

"The thing that we're trying most to do is remember how much music, and especially music made together, is important to people," said Anderson.

The goal is to have children sing musical exercises while they demonstrate good hand-washing habits.

There are plans for more social media videos as well, including one to honor the seniors, since the fate of their final concert is up in the air.

"This is giving them something to look forward to. Some redemption. Some lemonade in life's lemons," said Hostetter.

The concert has been postponed and they are hoping to put on a modified concert in the end of May or beginning of June.

To check out SVCC's hand-washing challenge, click link here.t