Shenandoah Valley Hemp LLC finds new home in Elkton

After a unanimous vote from Elkton's Town Council, Shenandoah Valley Hemp LLC has a processing facility in town.

Shenandoah Valley Hemp LLC | Credit: WHSV

The family business is gearing up to start extracting CO2 and creating products.

The business wants to educate the community about hemp and CBD and address misconceptions people may have.

After growing hemp in Weyers Cave, the family realized their vision is to not only grow locally, but get products out to those in the community who need it.

"I grew up with four brothers and four sisters, and we've always been trying to help each other out so we see us doing the same exact thing with this town and really connecting with them, showing up to some of the events going on and giving back to them as much as possible," Abner Johnson, Managing Director said.

Shenandoah Valley Hemp LLC has already been working with the local schools to teach kids about the different uses of hemp.

