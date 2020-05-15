Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance delivers pizza to first responders, essential workers

To appreciate first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance is making Friday: Pride Pizza Friday.

The organization delivered pizza to daycare workers last week. This week, they delivered pizza to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

"We as individuals, we want to give back to the community," Michele Sullivan, the President of the Board of Directors for Shenandoah Valley Pride, said. "That's our responsibility, is what can we do, right now, today, to help out our fellow human beings."

If you want to help out with donations to go to pizza for frontline workers, you can donate on Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance's Facebook page.