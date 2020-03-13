Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, Amtrak prep for passenger health

Around the valley, as concerns about COVID-19 continue to rise, there have been some changes for travelers.

People we spoke with on Friday said they're taking precautions when traveling, and both Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Amtrak are taking extra steps to keep everyone healthy.

Not everyone traveling on Friday was very concerned about getting sick, but people were still taking precautions.

"Eating healthy, exercising, you know, washing hands, just being super clean," Hannah Rothwell, a traveler at the Amtrak station, said.

Patrick Miller was also heading onto a train. He said he had gotten more concerned, and was taking precautions.

"I follow directions, hand washing, the old chicken cough, even gloves," Miller said.

Amtrak said many trains are continuing on schedule, although there have been some changes with trains operating between New York and Washington. There are also changes for Amtrak in Pennsylvania.

Amtrak said they've also been increasing cleaning protocols and ensuring there are enough disinfectant supplies for travelers.

Those changes are also being made at SHD.

"We've taken steps to increase our cleaning, particularly in high touch areas in the passenger terminals," Greg Campbell, executive director of SHD said.

Campbell adds they're making sure there is plenty of hand sanitizer throughout the terminals, and there are signs reminding travelers of good hygiene. Campbell said they haven't seen too much of an impact yet, but that could change.

"United has already announced along with all the other major carriers some reductions in their flying networks because of the lack of demand,' Campbell said.

He added that there could be further cuts if demand continues to go down. Currently, Amtrak said they're continuing to operate service in Virginia. There have been some changes to trains that travel between Washington, D.C. and New York due to demand.

Campbell said all flights are currently operating as scheduled at SHD, but if people have questions or want to change their flight, they can contact United. Amtrak is waiving change fees for reservations scheduled before April 30 and United is doing the same for their flights.