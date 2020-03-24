Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport adjusts schedule in response to COVID-19

Like airports across the nation, the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

A flight is getting ready to take off Tuesday afternoon at SHD. | Credit: WHSV

According to Greg Campbell, the executive director of SHD, passenger traffic has dipped significantly over the past week.

SHD has canceled one flight until at least the end of April, but the airport will still do 12 round trip flights per week. Flights to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Washington Dulles (IAD) continue to run as scheduled.

"We still have our core services we have to provide here. We still have businesses that are using their own airplanes to make critical trips in and out of the Valley," said Campbell. "We have to make sure we're operational and functional. We have medevac...Aircare 5 is here, so we have to be ready for them."

Campbell said passenger safety is paramount, and the airport has implemented a host of precautionary measures to ensure its passengers remain healthy.

The airport ensures its hand sanitizer stations are full, disinfects its planes according to CDC guidelines, and limits person-to-person contact.

