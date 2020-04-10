Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport sees decline in passengers due to COVID-19

With the spread of COVID-19, airports and airlines around the country have been impacted, including the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

The airport said they have seen a major reduction in the number of passengers as more people are staying home. Greg Campbell, executive director of SHD, said they had a record year in 2019. The beginning of 2020 started off strong.

January 2020 saw 2,339 passengers, compared to 1,835 in 2019. February also saw an increase, with 2,238 passengers compared to 1,662 in 2019.

Campbell said the beginning of March also started off strong, but there were only 1,699 passengers by the end of March. That's almost a 40 percent decrease from last March, with 2,730 passengers.

"Passenger traffic nationwide is only about 5 percent of what it was this time last year," Campbell said.

Campbell said United has been running a very reliable schedule, and they've only lost one round trip flight per day. The airport still has a round trip flight to Chicago and Dulles Airport for people who need it

The commercial travel isn't the only travel the airport sees. Campbell said SHD also sees a lot of business on the private side, and while they're still seeing some corporate travel, that's declined as well. The corporate travel is where Campbell said SHD gets a lot of their revenue.

"We've really had to tighten down, take proactive measures to make sure we offset the decline in those revenues," Campbell said.

Campbell said they've reduced some hours for part-time workers, and they haven't filled some open positions, but he said keeping the airport open and fully functional is very important.

"The passengers that still need to come through, the corporate side that still need to come through, many of those are involved in critical functions," Campbell said. "Supply chains, food or medical, so it's important that we're here and we're operationally ready."

Campbell said there is funding for airlines and airports in the CARES Act, and they're hopeful they'll get some of that funding.