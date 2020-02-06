Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board part of pilot program

The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board is now part of a new pilot program to help expand access to apprenticeships and jobs for opportunity youth and other young adults.

The board was one of five development boards across the country selected for the program, which is a partnership between a national network of organizations and workforce development boards.

Sharon Johnson, the CEO of the SVWDB, said the pilot will focus on helping opportunity youth, which she classified as young adults between ages 16 and 24-years-old without connections to school or employment.

Johnson said they already have a program helping youth, but the board wanted to expand it.

"It's a very difficult population to serve, and a population that we certainly need in our region, and we want them to advance and have equal opportunity," Johnson said.

The next steps will be looking at what needs to be addressed and developing the pilot.

"What needs to opportunity youth have," Johnson said. "And what resources do we have in the Shenandoah Valley to address those needs. Where are the gaps in services to work with opportunity youth."