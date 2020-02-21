Shenandoah Valley businessman donates $100,000 to Fishburne Military School

A Shenandoah Valley businessman is donating $100,000 to Fishburne Military School.

Scott Simons and his wife are taking advantage of a Virginia Department of Education program called the Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credit. Their only request is that Fishburne tries to help kids in the local community go to the school.

Simons says the investment they’re making now in young people will pay dividends in the future and he’s encouraging others to do the same.

“If you owe state taxes, why not control where the tax dollars go? Why not have them funnel back into our community? Now, and I’m not gonna get into politics, but I would much rather know that the money is going to this community and helping out these children,” Simons said.

Simons donated $100,000 just two years prior, which helped 18 students go to Fishburne.