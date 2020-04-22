Shenandoah Valley paper company donates supplies to health care workers

A Shenandoah Valley paper supplies company is donating tens of thousands of dollars worth of supplies to healthcare workers and those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercury Paper, in Shenandoah County, says they're donating 65 pallets of toilet paper, facial tissue, and paper towels – worth over $27,000 – to medical workers and community organizations.

“We have been a part of this community for over 10 years now and value the people, the culture and the area,” said Adam Boulware, Director of Manufacturing Operations at Mercury Paper. “We are fortunate to be able to provide help during this challenging time and do so with gratitude to the community.”

The supplies are going to the Valley Health medical system, with any surplus going to the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV), which will distribute them to nonprofits serving veterans and others who have struggled to afford necessities during the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s gratifying that Mercury Paper has donated so much of its product to help meet the needs in our regional community due to economic and supply chain challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Mark Hurlburt, Valley Health Director of Distribution for Materials Management. “Valley Health will use these supplies and coordinate with our partners at the United Way to make sure these essential items go to Shenandoah Valley families most in need.”

“We are working with our vast network of partner agencies to deploy supplies when they become available,” said Nadine Pottinga, President and CEO of United Way NSV. “In addition to these resources, we’ve been providing funds to local non-profits to help them meet the needs of the community through our COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

“We are all stretched thin during this stressful time,” said Vice Mayor Scott Terndrup, who has led the Strasburg Town Council effort on connecting social services to members of the community. “But we are working to do all we can through partnerships with businesses and nonprofits to ensure that folks in Strasburg can access what they need to live in a healthy and safe manner during this time.”

Mercury Paper, Inc. describes itself as "a rapidly growing bath tissue, paper towels and facial tissue products company located in Strasburg, Virginia. The company’s goal is to become one of the leading producers of paper products in North America. "

For info on how you can donate to the United Way NSV Relief Fund, click here.