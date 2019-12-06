Shenandoah man charged in Virginia Beach sailor's death appears in court

A Shenandoah man charged in connection to the death of a sailor in Virginia Beach appeared before a judge via video on Friday.

According to WVEC-TV, Nathaniel Lee Campbell, 38, is charged with involuntary manslaughter after his Chevrolet pickup truck slammed into Navy patrol vehicle at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story on Nov. 30. The collision killed Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores, 23, who was a father of a two-year-old son.

Court documents claim Campbell was driving 81 miles per hour and had crossed lanes of traffic before crashing into Temores' navy patrol car.

In WVEC-TV's report, court documents claim the Shenandoah Valley man had been in the area for a few days but does not have any family in the area. The court documents also said Campbell had been unemployed since March and had a lengthy criminal record of domestic violence and gun-related convictions.

Campbell is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary in January.